First Neuralink implant: Elon Musk, the founder of Neuralink, announced on Monday that the first human patient implanted with a brain chip from the company has shown full recovery and is now capable of controlling a computer mouse with their thoughts. Musk shared this update during a social media event on the platform X, stating, "Progress is good, and the patient seems to have made a full recovery, with no ill effects that we are aware of. The patient is able to move a mouse around the screen by just thinking."

Neuralink is currently focused on maximising the number of mouse button clicks achieved by the patient. The startup successfully implanted the chip in its inaugural human patient last month, following approval for human trial recruitment in September. The procedure involves using a robot to surgically place a brain-computer interface implant in a region of the brain responsible for movement intention.

The primary objective of the study is to enable individuals to control a computer cursor or keyboard using their thoughts. Musk has expressed ambitious goals for Neuralink, envisioning swift surgical insertions of its chip devices to address various conditions such as obesity, autism, depression, and schizophrenia.

Despite its advancements, Neuralink has faced scrutiny over its safety protocols. Reuters reported last month that the company was fined for violating US Department of Transportation regulations pertaining to the transportation of hazardous materials.

(With Reuters inputs)