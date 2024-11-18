Published 13:48 IST, November 18th 2024
Foxconn Asks Recruiters to Omit 'Marital Status, Age Details' from iPhone Job Ads
Foxconn, which employs thousands of women at the iPhone factory at Sriperumbudur outsources recruitment of assembly-line workers to third-party vendors.
- Tech
- 4 min read
Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Foxconn India's recruiters allegedly asked women their marital status and age in the hiring process. | Image: Republic Business
Advertisement
Loading...
13:48 IST, November 18th 2024