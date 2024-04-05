×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 15:38 IST

Foxconn expects rebound in Q2 revenue after last quarter's dip

Foxconn expressed optimism for the year ahead, foreseeing a substantial increase in revenue driven by growing demand for artificial intelligence servers.

Reported by: Business Desk
Foxconn
Foxconn | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Foxconn Q2 estimates: Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer and a key assembler for Apple's iPhone, anticipates a rebound in revenue for the second quarter following a period of underperformance in the previous quarter, according to a statement released on Friday.

Typically, the first quarter experiences a lull compared to the preceding quarter, which sees Taiwanese tech firms ramping up production to meet demand for smartphones, tablets, and other electronics ahead of the Western markets' year-end holiday season.

Advertisement

In its statement, Foxconn noted that the second quarter of this year remains a traditional off-peak season, marked by the transition between old and new products. However, it expects growth both quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year, although specific numerical guidance was not provided as per the company's practice.

The company reported that revenue for last month reached T$447.54 billion ($13.96 billion), marking the second-highest figure on record for the same period and representing an 11.8 per cent year-on-year increase. Conversely, first-quarter revenue saw a 9.6 per cent year-on-year decline to T$1.322 trillion, falling short of the T$1.401 trillion LSEG SmartEstimate.

Advertisement

Foxconn attributed the decline in first-quarter revenue for its smart consumer electronics products, including smartphones, to a high base from the previous year when production was ramped up to fulfil orders after the reopening of a key factory in China's Zhengzhou following COVID-19-related disruptions.

However, the company noted significant year-on-year growth in cloud and networking products during the first quarter, driven by strong customer demand in the cloud segment.

Advertisement

Last month, Foxconn expressed optimism for the year ahead, foreseeing a substantial increase in revenue driven by growing demand for artificial intelligence servers.

The company's shares have surged by 52 per cent year-to-date, outpacing the broader market's 13 per cent increase.

Advertisement

Foxconn is scheduled to hold its first-quarter earnings call on May 14th.

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published April 5th, 2024 at 15:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rice

India-Maldives ties

a few seconds ago
UK PM Rishi Sunak during a visit to the Oval cricket ground in south London on Friday.

Sunak Cricket Package

a few seconds ago
Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes share oddly similar storylines

Reigns & Cody' story arc

3 minutes ago
The Bride posters

Bale As Frankenstein

4 minutes ago
Section 144 Imposed in Lucknow Till March 18 | Check List of Restrictions

Section 144 Imposed In Le

4 minutes ago
Israel

Israel attack Iran

4 minutes ago
SRH vs CSK

IPL 2024, SRH vs CSK Live

4 minutes ago
Cancer

Cancer Capital

6 minutes ago
Gold vs Silver

Gold prices in India

6 minutes ago
Man fined rs 12 000 for car stunts in delhi's shastri park

Man Fined Rs 12K

8 minutes ago
IDFC First Bank

RBI imposed penalty

8 minutes ago
Prestige Group

Prestige's land grab

10 minutes ago
Investors to continue earning 7.4% interest; government reviews rates quarterly, aligning with RBI's unchanged policy rates.

RBI extended period

12 minutes ago
RBI seeks explanation after platform outage impacts forex trade

Forex reserve

13 minutes ago
Bull hits man on Bengaluru street

Bull Hits bike Rider

14 minutes ago
BJP Highlights Congress' Fresh Blunder in Manifesto

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

14 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's trust issues

14 minutes ago
Preity Zinta and Shashank Singh

Shashank Singh interview

17 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jaipur: Woman Delivers Baby Near Hospital's Gate, 3 Doctors Suspended

    India News18 hours ago

  2. SHOCKER: Woman's Body Found Stuffed Inside Almirah in Delhi's Dwarka

    India News18 hours ago

  3. 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Chamba in Himachal Pradesh

    India News18 hours ago

  4. Rohit Sharma enjoying a mid-week break from cricket, spotted jet-skiing

    Sports 19 hours ago

  5. Jaishankar Dismisses 'Free & Fair' Remark by UN on Indian Elections

    World20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo