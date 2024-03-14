×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 12:31 IST

Foxconn’s Q4 profit surges 33% driven by strong AI demand

The world's largest contract electronics manufacturer anticipates a sluggish start to 2024 but foresees a strong revenue uptick by the year's end.

Reported by: Business Desk
Foxconn Invites Bids to Construct Rs 1,200-Crore Plant in Karnataka
Foxconn | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Foxconn Q4 profit: Foxconn, a key supplier for Apple, announced a 33 per cent surge in fourth-quarter profit, surpassing expectations, driven by robust demand for AI servers and strong sales during the peak holiday season.

The world's largest contract electronics manufacturer anticipates a sluggish start to 2024 but foresees a strong revenue uptick by the year's end. For the October-December period, net profit climbed to T$53.14 billion ($1.69 billion), compared to T$40 billion in the same quarter the previous year, exceeding the T$43.52 billion LSEG SmartEstimate.

Advertisement

Consumer electronics, particularly smartphones, contributed 58 per cent of revenue in the fourth quarter, while cloud and networking products, including servers, made up 20 per cent. Foxconn expects a slight decline in first-quarter revenue compared to the previous year, with a similar trend anticipated for smart computer electronics.

Despite a projected slow start in the first quarter, the company, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, anticipates significant year-on-year revenue growth for 2024. This announcement follows Apple's recent report of sales and profit that surpassed Wall Street expectations, primarily driven by iPhone growth, although sales in China fell short of analyst forecasts.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 14th, 2024 at 12:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

india latest news

India News LIVE: Supreme

a few seconds ago
lottery

Meghalaya Lottery Results

a few seconds ago
CBSE

CBSE new chairperson

a few seconds ago
Representative

Japanese bonds surge

a minute ago
Oracle

Oracle's Gen AI bet

a minute ago
Yuvraj Singh comments on MI removing Rohit Sharma as captain

Yuvraj not happy with MI

a minute ago
Arjun Singh joins BJP

BREAKING: Disgruntled TMC

2 minutes ago
Pizza Delivery Boy Wins 5 Crore Lottery | Details Inside

Delivery Boy Wins 5 Crore

3 minutes ago
NTPC power projects inauguration

NTPC 400 bn generation

3 minutes ago
Real estate

Foreign funds in realty

5 minutes ago
Notebook

Movies On First Love

6 minutes ago
Elephant slowly makes his way to a hospital bed to visit his suffering human caretaker

Elephant Visits Caretaker

6 minutes ago
OpenAI

OpenAI new partnerships

8 minutes ago
Former ED Chief Sanjay Mishra Frontrunner for Election Commissioner Post

EC meet over Commissioner

9 minutes ago
Mike Tyson

Tyson trains to fight

12 minutes ago
MBA Student dies by suicide in college hostel room

MBA student suicide

13 minutes ago
Pakistan

Michael Kasprowicz in 'p

13 minutes ago
Changing weather

Health Tips

13 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Fire Breaks Out in a House in Shahdara, Children, Adults Feared Trapped

    India News5 hours ago

  2. ED Raids Multiple Locations In Sandeshkhali Linked to Sheikh Shahjahan

    India News5 hours ago

  3. Ghazipur: 1 Killed, 6 Injured as Car Rams into Shops, Video Emerges

    India News5 hours ago

  4. Massive Fire Breaks Out at Commercial Building in Indore

    India News11 hours ago

  5. MHA to Set Up Helpline for Those Seeking Indian Citizenship Under CAA

    India News13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo