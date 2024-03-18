Updated March 18th, 2024 at 16:57 IST
A12z vs M1 Chip - Which Apple chipset is better? A complete comparison
A12z vs M1 Chip for you. Here is a complete comparison between Apple M1 chip and A14 Chip. Read to find out about - which Apple chipset is better.
- Tech
- 1 min read
With the launch of the new Apple iPad Pro and iPad Air, the organisation has introduced its latest Apple M1 chip in the market. The new M1 chip is Apple's most powerful Soc which is highly optimised for Apple devices. The organisation has also claimed that the M1 is the most powerful SoC in the entire world. Nevertheless, since the announcement of new iPads on April 20, 2021, many fans are actually wondering about the difference between the Apple A12z chip and Apple M1 Chip, and which processor offers better services. If you have been wondering about Apple A12z vs M1 Chip, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
Apple M1 chip Hardware codec support
h264 - Decode / Encode
h265 / HEVC (8 bit) - Decode / Encode
h265 / HEVC (10 bit) - Decode / Encode
VP8 - Decode / Encode
VP9 - Decode / Encode
VC-1 - Decode
AVC - Decode
JPEG - Decode / Encode
Apple A12z chip Hardware codec support
h264 - Decode / Encode
h265 / HEVC (8 bit) - Decode / Encode
h265 / HEVC (10 bit) - Decode / Encode
VP8 - Decode / Encode
VP9 - Decode / Encode
AV1 - No
VC-1 - Decode
AVC - Decode
JPEG - Decode / Encode
Published April 21st, 2021 at 16:02 IST
