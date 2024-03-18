Advertisement

With the launch of the new Apple iPad Pro and iPad Air, the organisation has introduced its latest Apple M1 chip in the market. The new M1 chip is Apple's most powerful Soc which is highly optimised for Apple devices. The organisation has also claimed that the M1 is the most powerful SoC in the entire world. Nevertheless, since the announcement of new iPads on April 20, 2021, many fans are actually wondering about the difference between the Apple A12z chip and Apple M1 Chip, and which processor offers better services. If you have been wondering about Apple A12z vs M1 Chip, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Apple M1 chip Hardware codec support

h264 - Decode / Encode

h265 / HEVC (8 bit) - Decode / Encode

h265 / HEVC (10 bit) - Decode / Encode

VP8 - Decode / Encode

VP9 - Decode / Encode

VC-1 - Decode

AVC - Decode

JPEG - Decode / Encode

Apple A12z chip Hardware codec support

h264 - Decode / Encode

h265 / HEVC (8 bit) - Decode / Encode

h265 / HEVC (10 bit) - Decode / Encode

VP8 - Decode / Encode

VP9 - Decode / Encode

AV1 - No

VC-1 - Decode

AVC - Decode

JPEG - Decode / Encode