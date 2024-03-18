×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 11:53 IST

All you need to know about upcoming Samsung Galaxy Ring

The Galaxy Ring will be powered by the Samsung Health app, through which users can access and analyse the data collected by the device.

Reported by: Anirudh Trivedi
Samsung is gearing up to enter the smart rings market with the launch of the Galaxy Ring. Offering a seamless blend of style and functionality, this innovative accessory is set to open new doors in the world of wearable technology.
Samsung Galaxy Ring | Image:Samsung
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Ring: Teased in Samsung’s Unpacked 2024 event, the Galaxy Ring has become one of the most anticipated products from the tech giant. With a clear intention to disrupt the wearable technology market with its latest Ring, Samsung plans to bring health tracking and well-being together for its users. 

Tech forums from around the world are full of rumours and expectations from the upcoming Galaxy Ring and enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for an official announcement of its release date. Meanwhile, we bring to you all the information that you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Ring. 

Advertisement

Expected features 

From tracking heart rate and respiratory rate to gauging sleep quality, the Galaxy Ring aims to provide users with comprehensive insights into their physical and mental vitality. Additionally, the device introduces the concept of a ‘vitality score,’ which combines data on readiness and productivity that can empower the end users to structure not only their day but also their lifestyle. 

Advertisement

The Galaxy Ring will be powered by the Samsung Health app, through which users can access and analyse the data collected by the device. 

The integration with the Health app will allow the users to monitor their health goals in real-time using various sensors that Samsung has packed it up with. 

Advertisement

Using the NFC technology, Samsung plans the device as not only a health tracker but also a secure payment solution, further improving its utility in everyday scenarios. With this technology, users will be able to make contactless payments without the need to take out their smartphones and cards. 

Samsung is also pushing the boundaries with projects in noninvasive glucose monitoring and blood pressure sensing which are expected to be incorporated in the Galaxy ring. 

Advertisement

Expected pricing and launch date

While specific details regarding the pricing and availability of the Galaxy Ring remain undisclosed, industry insiders speculate that the wearable is set for a late summer launch. Media reports suggest that mass production is expected to start in the second quarter of 2024, hinting at a potential July release. 

Advertisement

Moreover, with Samsung historically unveiling new products at its Unpacked events, anticipation mounts for a possible debut with the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 smartphones.

Official details regarding the pricing and release date of the Galaxy Ring have not been disclosed yet, however, Galaxy Ring's retail price would likely range between $260 and $450 in line with Samsung’s direct competitors in this segment such as Oura Ring.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Ring promises to bring technology and wellness together with a holistic approach to health management in a sleek and stylish form factor. 

Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 11:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Barsatein to go off air?

Barsatein to go off air?

a minute ago
Sensex drops 1,628 points, posts worst day in nearly 3 years dragged by HDFC Bank

Small-cap stocks plunge

a minute ago
Bengaluru Shopkeeper Thrashed

B'luru 'Azaan' Case

2 minutes ago
RCB win WPL 2024 title

WPL 2024

2 minutes ago
Ayurvedic Herbs For Weight Loss

Herbs For Weight Loss

4 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

4 minutes ago
Skincare

Skincare Dos And Don’ts

6 minutes ago
Russian rouble was helped by month-end tax payments, exporters' forced foreign currency sales & high interest rates

Russian rouble

8 minutes ago
Equity mutual funds

Stress test results

12 minutes ago
Mukesh Khanna

Mukesh Upset With Ranveer

14 minutes ago
Virat Kohli with RCB in IPL 2023

RCB UNBOX Live Streaming

17 minutes ago
N R Narayana Murthy

Infosys

17 minutes ago
Tom Holland and Zendaya

Zendaya-Tom Spotting

18 minutes ago
Christian Michel

India News LIVE:

18 minutes ago
EHang Air Taxi

EHang starts air taxi

20 minutes ago
Thug Life new cast members

Thug Life new cast

22 minutes ago
Adele, music

Adele Suffers Major Blow

27 minutes ago
HanuMan

HanuMan Hindi Box Office

28 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Mumbai Police Find Sexual Assault Case Against Sajjan Jindal False

    India News14 hours ago

  2. 'It's Ee Sala Cup Naamdu not Namde': Mandhana re-writes history for RCB

    Sports 14 hours ago

  3. How Japanese Lifestyle Can Help Build Stamina

    Web Stories15 hours ago

  4. Beat The Heat With This Easy Skin Care Routine For Men

    Lifestyle15 hours ago

  5. Never Think Jagan Reddy's Party and Congress are Different: PM Modi

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo