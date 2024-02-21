English
Updated February 21st, 2024 at 15:34 IST

Apple announces battery lifespan update for iPhone 15 series

According to Apple, the batteries in the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max are designed to retain 80% of their original capacity.

Business Desk
iPhone user
Representative | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Apple iPhone 15 battery: Apple has announced an update regarding the battery lifespan of its iPhone 15 lineup. In a recently updated support document, the tech giant revealed that after retesting the batteries in all iPhone 15 models, it found them capable of meeting a higher standard.

According to Apple, the batteries in the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max are designed to retain 80 per cent of their original capacity even after 1,000 complete charge cycles under ideal conditions. This marks a notable improvement over the 500 charge cycles advertised for older iPhone models.

Apple disclosed to MacRumors that the testing for iPhone 15 models involved charging and discharging the battery 1,000 times under specific conditions, although exact details of the process were not provided. The company emphasised ongoing enhancements to iPhone battery components and its power management system.

This development suggests that iPhone 15 models may maintain their maximum battery capacity for a longer duration compared to previous iterations. However, Apple mentioned it is "investigating" the battery lifespans of older iPhone models, hinting at a potential revision based on the latest testing parameters.

In its support document, Apple underlined that the battery lifespan of any iPhone model is influenced by how the device is used and charged regularly. Users can check their iPhone's battery capacity by navigating to Settings, tapping on Battery, and selecting Battery Health & Charging. Notably, on iPhone 15 models running the latest iOS 17.4 beta, this menu has been simplified to "Battery Health" and provides more comprehensive information at a glance. 

Published February 21st, 2024 at 15:34 IST

