Updated March 31st, 2024 at 12:01 IST

Apple extends discounts to employees on select Apple Watch bands

Apple regularly offers employees special discounts on a rotating selection of products, the motive behind this particular promotion remains ambiguous.

Reported by: Business Desk
Apple
Apple | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Apple is extending major discounts to both its corporate and retail employees, offering a 40 per cent discount on selected Link Bracelet and Milanese Loop bands for the Apple Watch.

The Link Bracelet, which typically retails for $349, is now available to employees in the US for $209 on Apple's online store. Similarly, the Milanese Loop, originally priced at $99, is now accessible to employees at $59. These bands have been part of the Apple Watch lineup since its inception in 2015.

Advertisement

Additionally, employees can benefit from a 50 per cent discount on various bands, including the Black Unity and Pride Edition bands, along with the Sport Band in the exclusive Midnight colour.

While Apple regularly offers employees special discounts on a rotating selection of products, the motive behind this particular promotion remains ambiguous. Speculation suggests that the company may be clearing inventory in preparation for potential changes in future Apple Watch models. There have been rumors indicating that at least one upcoming Apple Watch iteration may not be compatible with existing bands.

Advertisement

Enthusiasts eagerly await further announcements, with the new Apple Watch lineup expected to debut alongside the iPhone 16 series in September.

Advertisement

Published March 31st, 2024 at 11:57 IST

