Updated February 18th, 2024 at 16:18 IST

Apple in talks with OLED suppliers for iPhone SE 4

According to reports, Samsung has proposed the lowest unit price at $30, followed by BOE at $35, and Tianma at $40.

Business Desk
Apple iPhone
Apple iPhone | Image:Unsplash
Apple iPhone SE 4: Apple is in discussions with several display suppliers regarding the provision of OLED displays for the upcoming fourth-generation iPhone SE, according to media reports. Samsung Display, BOE, and Tianma have reportedly submitted their proposed prices for OLED panels to be used in the iPhone SE 4, set for launch next year. Unlike previous iPhone SE models, which used LCD displays, the upcoming iteration is expected to incorporate OLED technology.

According to reports, Samsung has proposed the lowest unit price at $30, followed by BOE at $35, and Tianma at $40. However, Apple is reportedly aiming for a lower price point of $20, leading to ongoing negotiations between the parties involved. Suppliers have been vying for the opportunity to supply these panels since at least August of last year.

Notably, the panel prices for the iPhone SE 4 are significantly lower compared to OLED displays used in flagship models like the iPhone 15. This is attributed to the use of legacy parts identical to those used in the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14, negating the need for suppliers to invest in new research and development.

Samsung holds an advantage in this regard, leveraging its existing inventory of iPhone 14 OLED panels. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has further hinted at the specifications of the iPhone SE 4, suggesting it will feature a 6.1-inch OLED display resembling the design of the iPhone 14. Additionally, it is expected to utilise the same battery as the base model iPhone 14 and may introduce an Action button, USB-C port, and potentially an Apple-designed modem chip.

Published February 18th, 2024 at 16:18 IST

