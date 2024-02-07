English
Updated January 20th, 2024 at 15:11 IST

Apple introduces Vision Pro accessories, deliveries may extend to mid-March

Business Desk
Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro | Image:Apple
Apple Vision Pro updates: Apple has expanded its product lineup with the addition of Vision Pro accessories, now available on its online store in the United States. Among the offerings is a specially designed travel case priced at $199, catering to users of the Vision Pro headset.

In another update, the delivery dates for Apple's Vision Pro headset have extended to mid-March, as pre-orders surged on the day of the product's availability. Despite the official launch in the United States scheduled for Friday, February 2, those placing online pre-orders can expect their headsets around the middle of March, with the possibility of further delays due to increasing demand.

While in-store stock might be accessible for in-person purchases starting on the launch day and in the following days and weeks, supply constraints are anticipated. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo cautioned that only 80,000 headsets would be initially available, heightening the likelihood of swift sell-outs. 

Travel case for Apple Vision Pro 

Crafted by Apple, the travel case boasts dedicated compartments to accommodate the Vision Pro's external battery pack, ZEISS optical inserts, fabric front cover, and various other accessories. Apple highlights the case's fabric exterior, which incorporates a protective polycarbonate layer, a soft microfiber inner lining, and a convenient retractable handle.

Complementing the travel case, Apple has introduced several other accessories for the Vision Pro, all of which can be ordered through the online store. These include the Vision Pro Battery Pack at $199, Belkin Battery Pack Holder priced at $49.95, ZEISS Optical Inserts ranging from $99 to $149, Solo Knit Band and Dual Loop Band both available at $99, Light Seal priced at $199, and Light Seal Cushion at $29.

Interested customers can place their orders now, with deliveries scheduled to start on Friday, February 2. 

 

Published January 20th, 2024 at 15:09 IST

