Updated March 30th, 2024 at 17:41 IST

Apple iPhone 16 Pro may launch with a titanium finish: Report

According to the report, the new manufacturing process promises a glossy appearance akin to the highly polished stainless steel used in earlier Pro models.

Reported by: Business Desk
The highly anticipated iPhone 16 is on the horizon. From advanced AI capabilities to state-of-the-art display technology, this flagship device is set to raise the bar for smartphone excellence.
The highly anticipated iPhone 16 is on the horizon. From advanced AI capabilities to state-of-the-art display technology, this flagship device is set to raise the bar for smartphone excellence. | Image:Apple
Apple 16 rumours: Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 Pro lineup may introduce a refined titanium finish, offering a sleeker aesthetic compared to its predecessors. According to sources cited by the Naver, a South Korean online platform, the new manufacturing process promises a glossy appearance akin to the highly polished stainless steel used in earlier Pro models, while boasting increased scratch resistance compared to stainless steel.

The current iPhone 15 Pro models feature a brushed finish, which not only reduces fingerprint smudges and visibility of scratches but also contributes to a lighter device, with the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max being approximately nine per cent lighter than their predecessors, thanks to the titanium frame. This frame, coupled with an aluminium substructure, is said to enhance heat dissipation, surpassing previous Pro models with stainless steel frames.

Previous rumours hinted at the introduction of new titanium color options for the iPhone 16 Pro models, including "space black" and "rose," the latter resembling a gold hue. These updates are anticipated alongside the release of the iPhone 16 series expected later this year.

Published March 30th, 2024 at 17:41 IST

