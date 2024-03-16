×

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 11:04 IST

Apple launches iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max

While the iPhone 11 is successor to the iPhone XR, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will replace the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max phones respectively.

Reported by: Tech Desk
iPhone 11
Apple launched its next batch of iPhones, aka the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone Pro Max on Tuesday in Cupertino, California. While the iPhone 11 is successor to the iPhone XR, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will replace the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max phones respectively. The iPhone 11 will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB configurations in purple, green, yellow, black, white and PRODUCT(RED) colors starting at $699 in the US. The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB configurations in midnight green, space gray, silver and gold starting at $999 and $1,099 respectively.

The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max pack new hardware - Apple’s new A13 chip to be precise. All the three new models have the same screen size and resolution as the outgoing models – with the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max retaining OLED panels (although Apple is calling them Super Retina XDR), while the iPhone 11 packs LCD. While the iPhone 11 has an all-glass body the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are carved out of stainless steel and glass with smooth matte finish. All the three new iPhones are IP68-certified.

While the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max came with dual rear cameras, their successors come with three rear cameras – wide, ultra-wide and telephoto. The iPhone 11 meanwhile comes with dual rear cameras – wide and ultra-wide. The front-facing camera in all the three new iPhones supports slow-motion video recording at 120fps.

An interesting thing to note about the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max is that this is the first time Apple will be bundling an 18W fast charger in the box with these new iPhones.

Published September 11th, 2019 at 00:27 IST

