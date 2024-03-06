Advertisement

Apple MacBook Air with M3: Apple has released its latest updates of the MacBook Air, packed with Apple’s latest M3 chip. This marks a major update for the MacBook Air series with better-than-ever performance, faster Wi-Fi, and support for multiple external displays.

The M3 chip enables the new MacBook Air to deliver high efficiency and power-packed performance. With an 8-core CPU, up to a 10-core GPU, and support for up to 24GB of unified memory, the M3 chip ensures extremely fast single-core performance. Comparatively, the new MacBook Air is reported to be up to 60 per cent faster than its M1 predecessor and a staggering 13 times faster than Intel-based models.

Image credit: Apple

The integration of the M3 chip not only improves everyday productivity but also enhances demanding tasks such as photo and video editing and software development. Moreover, with a clear focus on gaming, Apple has also introduced a 10-core integrated GPU facilitating hardware-accelerated mesh shading and ray tracing.

The new MacBook Air also offers up to 18 hours of usage on a single charge, crossing the battery life of its Intel-based predecessors by up to six hours. This ensures uninterrupted productivity and entertainment for users on the go.

Additionally, the new MacBook Air introduces support for up to two external displays, providing users with enhanced multitasking capabilities and productivity. Coupled with its sleek and lightweight design, stunning Liquid Retina display, and a range of vibrant colour options, the MacBook Air remains a hallmark of portability and style in the laptop market.

Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, expressed enthusiasm about the latest iteration of the MacBook Air, highlighting its continued popularity among consumers. He emphasized the M3 chip's role in delivering unparalleled performance, portability, and industry-leading battery life, further solidifying the MacBook Air's position as the world's best thin and light laptop.

The new MacBook Air is likely to appeal to a diverse audience, from college students and business professionals who need high-performance devices and are easier to carry.

Pricing and availability

Starting Monday, March 4, customers across 28 countries and regions, including the US, can place orders for the new MacBook Air equipped with the M3 chip. The highly anticipated device will be available for purchase on apple.com/store and through the Apple Store app. Furthermore, it will also be accessible at Apple Store locations and Apple Authorised Resellers, starting from Friday, March 8.

For those eyeing the 13-inch MacBook Air with M3, the starting price is set at Rs 114,900, with an educational discount bringing it down to Rs 104,900. Meanwhile, the 15-inch variant of the MacBook Air with M3 starts at Rs 134,900, with an education pricing of Rs 124,900.

Both models will be offered in four different colour options: midnight, starlight, silver, and space grey.