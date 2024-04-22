Advertisement

Apple M4 upgrade: Apple is set to skip the release of an M3 version of the Mac mini, instead opting for a more substantial refresh featuring M4 chips towards the end of the year, according to Apple Analyst Mark Gurman.

Gurman's insights, shared in his "Power On" newsletter, indicate a departure from the expected M3 iteration, with Apple last updating the Mac mini lineup with M2 and M2 Pro chips in January 2023. Notable additions included additional Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI 2.1 support for M2 Pro configurations, Wi-Fi 6E compatibility, and Bluetooth 5.3.

Previously, Gurman hinted at the launch of new Mac mini models boasting M4 and M4 Pro chips, slated for release "between the end of 2024 and early 2025." However, the latest update suggests that the timeline may be expedited, potentially seeing new Mac mini models by the year's end.

The move mirrors Apple's approach with the iMac, which skipped the M2 chip entirely, opting for a more substantial performance boost with the M3 chip introduced late last year. With the anticipated M4 chip series, the Mac mini is set to receive a notable CPU performance upgrade compared to existing models equipped with the M2 series. Additionally, rumours suggest that the M4 chips will feature an improved Neural Engine for improved AI tasks.

As the tech world eagerly anticipates these developments, Apple enthusiasts can expect further insights into the company's plans during its upcoming product announcements.