Cook’s visit to Vietnam: Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook expressed intentions to expand the company's investment in Vietnam, according to reports from state media on Tuesday. The announcement came during Cook's meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Hanoi. Vietnam serves as a pivotal manufacturing centre for Apple.

In a statement released on its website on Monday, Apple declared its plans to ramp up spending on suppliers in Vietnam, a move that has already contributed to the creation of approximately 200,000 jobs in the country.

During their discussion, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh informed Cook that Vietnam would establish a working group dedicated to facilitating Apple's investment endeavours within the nation.

Apple has yet to provide further commentary on its proposed expenditure. Cook's visit to Hanoi, spanning two days, involved engagements with suppliers, students, content creators, and users of Apple products.

(With Reuters inputs)