Updated March 4th, 2024 at 13:02 IST

Apple plans to launch new iPads, Macs, and accessories this week, details here

Apple is likely to release iPad Pro, iPad Air, and MacBook Air models, alongside updated Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil accessories for select iPads.

Reported by: Business Desk
MacBook
Apple MacBook | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
Apple’s new product launch: Apple is gearing up to reveal a range of new products this week, according to MacRumors citing familiar sources. While specific details about the upcoming announcements remain undisclosed, speculation suggests that the tech giant will introduce fresh additions to its lineup, including new iPads, Macs, and accessories.

Leading Apple analyst Mark Gurman has echoed these sentiments, highlighting the potential release of new iPad Pro, iPad Air, and MacBook Air models, alongside updated Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil accessories designed for select iPads. 

Gurman suggests that Apple will opt for a departure from traditional in-person events, choosing instead to release these products through its website, supplemented by online videos and marketing campaigns throughout March or April.

Anticipated releases within this timeframe include two new iPad Pro models featuring the M3 chip, OLED displays, sleeker designs, updated camera systems, and potential MagSafe wireless charging. Along with that Two new iPad Air models powered by the M2 chip can also be released. 

A redesigned Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro, coming with a larger trackpad and updated MacBook Air models in 13-inch and 15-inch variants with the M3 chip, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3 are also likely to be a part of the upcoming release.

There are also some speculations around the launch of new colour options for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, as well as for iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands.

Rumors of additional releases such as a new Apple TV and a screen-equipped HomePod are circulating for the first half of 2024, although their readiness is uncertain. Similarly, speculation regarding a fourth-generation iPhone SE exists, although a consensus on its imminent release timeframe is yet to be reached, with 2025 also being speculated upon, according to MacRumors.

Published March 4th, 2024 at 12:14 IST

