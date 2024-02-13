English
Apple releases visionOS 1.0.3 update with new passcode reset feature

This update address a previous limitation where users had to visit an Apple retail store to reset the device if their passcode was forgotten.

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro | Image:Apple
visionOS 1.0.3 update: Apple has rolled out the latest visionOS 1.0.3 update for its Vision Pro headset, marking the device's first software update since its launch. This release follows closely on the heels of the visionOS 1.0.2 update, which debuted two weeks prior. Users can easily install the new ‌visionOS‌ 1.0.3 update by accessing the settings app and navigating to the software update section.

Other additions in ‌visionOS‌ 1.0.3 include an option to reset the Vision Pro headset in the event of a forgotten passcode. Additionally, the update incorporates unspecified bug fixes aimed at enhancing the device's performance and stability.

Apple's release notes underline the importance of these bug fixes and the new passcode reset feature, addressing a previous limitation where users had to visit an Apple retail store to reset the device if their passcode was forgotten.

With this update, users who encounter passcode issues now have the convenience of resetting their Vision Pro directly through the device. However, it's important to note that while resetting the device erases its data, it does not remove the Activation Lock feature. This ensures that even if the headset is stolen and wiped clean, unauthorised access remains restricted, preserving user security and privacy.

