Advertisement

iPhone 16 colours leak: Apple’s upcoming iPhone 16 Pro lineup may introduce fresh colour variants, including ‘Desert Titanium’ and ‘Titanium Gray,’ as disclosed by a well-known Apple leaker Majin Bu.

According to Majin Bu's recent update on X (formerly Twitter), the Desert Titanium hue is anticipated to resemble the Gold option seen on the iPhone 14 Pro from 2022 but with a deeper and more substantial tone. Conversely, Titanium Gray is purported to echo the Space Gray shade reminiscent of the iPhone 6 released in 2014.

Advertisement

Notably, the current iPhone 15 Pro offers colour choices such as Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, and Natural Titanium. Interestingly, there is no Gold variant for the iPhone 15 Pro, a departure from previous models spanning from the iPhone 5S in 2013 to the iPhone 14 Pro in 2022. The potential reintroduction of a gold-like tint for the iPhone 16 Pro appears plausible in light of this historical trend.

Traditionally, Apple's Pro iPhone iterations launch with a maximum of four colour selections, typically featuring staple shades like black, white, and gold alongside a distinctive colour such as green, blue, or purple. Therefore, while Black Titanium and White Titanium are expected to persist from the iPhone 15 Pro to the iPhone 16 Pro, the future of Blue Titanium and Natural Titanium remains uncertain. It is conceivable that these options might be phased out to accommodate the introduction of ‘Desert Titanium’ and ‘Titanium Gray,’ particularly since the latter closely resembles Natural Titanium.

Advertisement

The speculations mark the first insight into the possible colour palette for the iPhone 16 Pro, and Majin Bu's reliability in predicting Apple's plans has been mixed. However, as the launch date approaches, further details are likely to surface in the ensuing months.