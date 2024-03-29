Apple's New iPad Pro expected to launch in May: Report

Advertisement

Apple’s iPad Pro: Apple's suppliers abroad have reportedly increased production of the company's upcoming iPad models, aiming for an early May launch, according to sources familiar with the matter cited by Bloomberg News on Thursday.

Initially planned for late March or early April, the launch was delayed due to ongoing software development for the devices.

The new iPad Pro models are said to feature Apple's latest M3 chip, along with redesigned versions of the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil, marking the first major overhaul to the lineup since 2018.

Additionally, the iPad Air is expected to receive a new processor, with a focus on the 12.9-inch screen size. Apple has not yet responded to requests for comment.

The development comes amid Apple's announcement of its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) scheduled for June 10 to June 14, sparking speculation about potential iOS updates and artificial intelligence (AI) partnerships.

(With Reuters Inputs)