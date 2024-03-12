×

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 11:10 IST

Apple set to launch new iPad Pro and iPad Air by March–end or in April

The upcoming iPad Air is expected to include a larger 12.9-inch version, expanding the range of options available to consumers.

Reported by: Business Desk
Apple iPad
Apple iPad | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Apple’s new iPads: Apple is gearing up to launch its latest iPad Pro and iPad Air models towards the end of March or in April, according to Apple analyst Mark Gurman. These new releases are expected to coincide with the launch of a new Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil accessories designed specifically for iPads.

The upcoming iPad Air is expected to include a larger 12.9-inch version, expanding the range of options available to consumers. Gurman highlights that Apple is preparing a special build of the iPadOS 17.4 update to accompany the launch of these new devices.

Anticipated features for the new iPad Pro models include the M3 chip, OLED displays, a slimmer enclosure, a repositioned front camera, and improvements to the rear camera bump. The iPad Air models are rumoured to feature the M2 chip and a front camera oriented for landscape use, including the introduction of a 12.9-inch variant.

In addition to the hardware updates, Apple is expected to unveil a new Magic Keyboard with a bigger trackpad and other design enhancements, as well as an upgraded Apple Pencil.

Gurman suggests that, unlike previous events, Apple may opt for a press release on its Newsroom website to announce these new products, similar to the recent unveiling of MacBook Air models.

According to BankMyCell, Apple dominates the tablet market with a 54.73 per cent share globally as of March 2024. With constant upgrades and innovation, Apple stays ahead in the fiercely competitive tech industry, offering cutting-edge features and reinforcing brand loyalty. 

The upcoming launches are going to be pivotal for sustaining Apple's dominance in the tablet market and ensuring its products remain at the forefront of consumer preferences.

Published March 12th, 2024 at 11:10 IST

