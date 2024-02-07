Advertisement

Apple iPhone 16 updates: Apple is set to introduce a novel ‘Capture Button’ in its iPhone 16 models, according to media reports. The button, confirmed by Apple analyst Mark Gurman, is expected to improve iPhone’s video-taking capabilities. Unlike capacitive buttons, this mechanical feature will respond to both touch and pressure gestures.

The reported functionalities of the capture button include swipe gestures for zooming in and out, a light press for focusing, and a more forceful press to initiate recording.

Advertisement

Positioned on the right side of the iPhone, below the power button, Apple plans to provide convenient finger access when the device is held horizontally. Notably, this location adjustment necessitates the relocation of the mmWave antenna in the United States to the left side of the device.

Why is Apple testing ‘Capture Button’

Hardware buttons can provide more tactile and responsive feedback compared to soft buttons. A study conducted by the Human-Computer Interaction Institute found that users often prefer the physical feedback of hardware buttons, as it enhances their sense of control and reduces errors in input.

Research published in the Journal of Ergonomics supports the idea that hardware buttons can contribute to improved usability, especially in situations where users need to operate devices without visual attention. The tactile nature of hardware buttons allows for more intuitive operation, which can be crucial in contexts such as driving or other hands-on activities.

Advertisement

Apple anticipates that the addition of the capture button will serve as a strong selling point for the iPhone 16 lineup, positioning the device as a compelling alternative for capturing horizontal video. However, it must be noted that the design of the iPhone 16 is yet to be finalised, leaving room for potential changes in the function and appearance of this innovative button.