iOS 18 update: Apple is reportedly gearing up to introduce ‘hearing aid mode’ for AirPods Pro users with the upcoming iOS 18 update, according to Apple Analyst Mark Gurman’s latest newsletter. Although specifics regarding this new feature remain scarce, it is anticipated to add to the existing capabilities of AirPods Pro, particularly in terms of hearing health and accessibility.

Apple has been proactive in this space, with features like Live Listen, which debuted with iOS 12 in 2018, allowing users to use their iPhones as directional microphones, transmitting real-time audio to their AirPods.

Building on this foundation, Apple introduced Conversation Boost to AirPods Pro in 2021, amplifying microphone pickup from the front to facilitate clearer communication. These advancements have garnered praise for their effectiveness, with some studies highlighting their comparable performance to pricier dedicated devices.

Moreover, recent developments in regulatory guidelines, such as the FDA's establishment of a category for over-the-counter hearing aids in 2022, have opened new avenues for consumer accessibility. Within this framework, hearing aids can now be purchased directly without the need for medical consultation or audiologist fitting.

While specifics regarding the upcoming iOS 18 update remain undisclosed, Gurman's inputs align with previous reports indicating Apple's focus on enabling health features across its product lineup.