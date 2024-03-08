×

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 11:19 IST

Apple to let EU iPhone users delete Safari, set to make Android transition easier

The report also cites major changes including streamlining the transition of iPhone users to alternative operating systems within the EU.

Reported by: Business Desk
Safari browser
Safari browser | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Apple on EU DMA: Apple has announced its strategy to adhere to the Digital Markets Act (DMA) within the European Union, as outlined in a DMA Compliance Report [PDF] released today. Now the EU iPhone users will be able to uninstall Safari completely from their iPhones by the end of 2024, with alternative browsers permitted to replace Safari. 

The report also cites major changes including streamlining the transition of iPhone users to alternative operating systems within the EU. By fall 2025, Apple plans to introduce solutions that simplify data migration from an iPhone to non-Apple devices, improving user convenience. Consequently, companies such as Samsung and Google will be empowered to offer more efficient data transfer tools.

To make it easier for users to switch from Safari to other browsers, Apple is developing a browser-switching mechanism to facilitate the export and import of browser data across different platforms, in line with DMA requirements. Notably, Apple has already commenced supporting alternative web browser engines.

To foster interoperability between iPhones and other smartphone platforms, Apple is granting third-party payment apps access to the iPhone's NFC chip for non-Apple Pay contactless transactions. Furthermore, developers can now submit requests for enhanced interoperability, with evaluations conducted on a case-by-case basis to ensure compliance with DMA regulations.

In response to DMA provisions, developers within the EU can now seek additional mediation beyond the standard App Review Board process. This EU-based mediation system is characterized by accessibility, impartiality, independence, and cost-free services, offering developers an avenue to contest unsuccessful appeals.

It's important to note that these changes are exclusive to developers and users within the European Union, as mandated by the Digital Markets Act.

Published March 8th, 2024 at 11:19 IST

