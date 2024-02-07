Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 29th, 2024 at 15:32 IST

Apple to release new iPads and MacBook Air March end: Analyst

Rumoured features for iPad Air include Apple's M2 chip for enhanced performance, a redesigned rear camera bump, Wi-Fi 6E support, and Bluetooth 5.3.

Business Desk
MacBook
Apple MacBook | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Apple’s new product launches: Apple is set to release a range of new products, including the iPad Air, iPad Pro, and MacBook Air, around the end of March, according to insights shared by Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter. The production is reportedly well underway for the anticipated models within Apple's Asian supply chain.

For the iPad Air, expectations include the introduction of a new 12.9-inch display size alongside an updated 10.9-inch model. Rumoured features comprise the inclusion of Apple's M2 chip for enhanced performance, a redesigned rear camera bump, Wi-Fi 6E support, and Bluetooth 5.3. Despite these advancements, no significant external design changes are anticipated.

Moving to the iPad Pro, the upcoming 11-inch and 13-inch models are speculated to be the first iPads featuring OLED displays. This technology shift promises benefits such as increased brightness, more vivid colours, higher contrast ratio, and lower power consumption. The OLED-equipped iPad Pro models are likely to come with a higher price tag. Additional features may include Apple's latest M3 chip, MagSafe wireless charging, a redesigned Magic Keyboard with a larger trackpad, and improvements to the front and rear cameras.

As for the MacBook Air, the simultaneous update of the 13-inch and 15-inch models is expected in March, with the key highlight being the incorporation of Apple's latest M3 chip. This chip will bring hardware-accelerated ray tracing and mesh shading, enhancing graphics rendering in games with more accurate lighting, reflections, and shadows. While no major design changes are foreseen, Wi-Fi 6E support is likely to be added.

The upcoming releases follow Apple's strategy of introducing incremental improvements and updated hardware across its product lineup. These advancements underscore the tech giant's commitment to providing users with cutting-edge technology and performance enhancements.

Published January 29th, 2024 at 15:32 IST

