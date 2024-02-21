Advertisement

Apple’s new iPad Pro: Apple's upcoming iPad Pro models are rumoured to undergo a major transformation, particularly in their sleekness. According to insights from sources familiar with Apple's plans shared by 9to5Mac, the new iPads are expected to be notably thinner, representing a departure from their predecessors.

The current 12.9-inch iPad Pro boasts a thickness of 6.4mm, but the forthcoming model is rumoured to slim down to just 5mm. Similarly, the 11-inch iPad Pro, currently 5.9mm thick, is anticipated to be trimmed down to 5.1mm. These alterations in dimensions are indicative of a substantial redesign, facilitated by the adoption of OLED display technology. OLED panels, being thinner than LCD panels, enable Apple to achieve a more streamlined form factor for its tablets.

Accompanying the iPad Pro updates, Apple is poised to introduce two new iPad Air models, including a larger 12.9-inch variant for the first time. The expanded iPad Air will nearly match the dimensions of the current iPad Pro but will retain a slightly thicker profile due to its continued utilisation of an LCD display.

While all new iPads are expected to integrate Apple's M3 chip technology, initially introduced in updated MacBook Pro models last year, the rollout specifics remain undisclosed. Anticipation mounts for a potential event in late March to early April, where these refreshed devices might be unveiled.