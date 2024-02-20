English
Updated February 20th, 2024 at 17:43 IST

Apple’s second-generation Vision Pro to hit market after 18 months: Analyst

Apple is reportedly investing efforts in gathering feedback from customers returning the initial version of the Vision Pro headset.

Business Desk
Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro | Image:Apple
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Vision Pro 2: Apple's much-anticipated second-generation Vision Pro headset is not expected to hit the market for at least another 18 months, according to Apple analyst Mark Gurman. In his recent "Power On" newsletter, Gurman indicates that consumers will likely have to wait until late August 2025 or beyond for the release of the upgraded device. 

Apple is reportedly investing efforts in gathering feedback from customers returning the initial version of the Vision Pro headset, with insights relayed from retail stores to the company's headquarters to inform improvements for the forthcoming iteration.

This revelation suggests a departure from Apple's usual annual update cycle seen with products like the iPhone and Apple Watch, indicating that the Vision Pro may follow a more protracted refresh schedule, potentially exceeding that of the iPad.

Previous projections from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and market research firm Omdia suggested a 2027 timeframe for the launch of the second-generation Vision Pro headset. This extended timeline implies that there may be no hardware updates for the Vision Pro until then, resulting in a potential gap of up to 54 months between the announcement of the first generation and the release of its successor. 

In the interim, reports suggest that Apple may introduce a more budget-friendly Vision headset around 2025, as hinted by sources such as The Information and Bloomberg.

Published February 20th, 2024 at 17:43 IST

