California Judge denies Apple's attempt to dismiss AirTag stalking lawsuit

Apple AirTag stalking lawsuit: US District Judge Vince Chhabria in California has rejected Apple’s bid to dismiss a class action lawsuit concerning AirTag stalking. According to 9to5mac citing media reports, the judge ruled that the plaintiffs had presented sufficient claims for negligence and product liability.

The lawsuit, initially filed in December 2022, alleges that AirTags, priced at just $29, has become a favoured tool for stalkers and abusers due to insufficient safeguards. Plaintiffs argue that Apple rushed AirTags to market without adequate protection against misuse for stalking purposes.

Chhabria allowed the lawsuit to proceed, despite Apple's efforts to have it dismissed. Approximately three dozen individuals involved in the suit claim that Apple ignored warnings about the risks associated with AirTags. They contend that under California law, Apple can be held liable for the devices' misuse.

Chhabria highlighted that the plaintiffs allege significant safety defects in AirTag's design, which contributed to their injuries when subjected to stalking. However, he noted that determining Apple's legal obligations under California law requires further examination.

In its motion to dismiss, Apple asserted that the lawsuit unfairly holds it accountable for third-party misuse of AirTags. The company underlined its condemnation of such misuse and its cooperation with law enforcement. Apple also highlighted its proactive efforts to implement anti-stalking features, including updates released in February 2022.

Following the initial launch of AirTag in April 2021, Apple introduced additional security measures aimed at curbing unwanted tracking. These enhancements included improved tracking alerts, sound emission updates, and more. Tile, another Bluetooth-tracking device manufacturer, subsequently announced similar plans after Apple's initiatives.