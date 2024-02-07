Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 11:37 IST

CARROT Weather redesign apps for Apple Vision Pro

One of the standout features of the Vision Pro adaptation is an interactive 3D globe, showcasing global temperatures, wind speeds, and precipitation intensity.

Business Desk
CARROT Weather
CARROT Weather App | Image:CARROT Weather
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
CARROT Weather on Vision Pro: CARROT Weather is set to debut on the Apple Vision Pro this Friday, introducing its well-known witty forecasts to the immersive platform. The weather app undergoes a redesign for visionOS, presenting essential weather information such as current temperature, hourly and daily forecasts, sunrise and sunset times, Moon phases, and air quality in a streamlined manner.

CARROT Weather Vision Pro 2

Image credit: CARROT Weather app

One of the standout features of the Vision Pro adaptation is an interactive 3D globe, showcasing global temperatures, wind speeds, and precipitation intensity. Brian Mueller, the app's developer, underlines the globe as the "marquee feature," inviting users to experience the unique perspective of observing a floating globe in their living rooms.

Enhancing user engagement, CARROT Weather on Vision Pro allows interaction with its AI-powered character, CARROT, and offers mini-games through the app's lower ornament. The app is scheduled to be available in the App Store at approximately 7 am Pacific Time on the launch day of Vision Pro, which falls on a Friday. Notably, a subscription is required for full access to the app's features, with pricing ranging from $4.99 to $14.99 per month or $19.99 to $59.99 per year, depending on the selected tier.

Joining the league of over 250 apps with native visionOS support from day one, CARROT Weather contributes to the diverse offerings on the Vision Pro platform. Additionally, Vision Pro ensures compatibility with over a million existing iPad and iPhone apps, further expanding its utility and appeal.

Published January 30th, 2024 at 11:37 IST

