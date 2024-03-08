×

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 13:59 IST

Chromecast users get first glimpse of revamped Google TV design

Users can now access live streaming channels without a subscription directly from dedicated icons, offering instant access to news, movies, and sports coverage.

Reported by: Business Desk
Android TV
Android TV | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Google TV updates: Google TV is undergoing a major visual transformation with a focus on streamlining the home screen and improving organisation within the ‘Your apps’ section, according to AndroidPolice, an Android updates tracking website. This revamp, announced last month, is now being rolled out to Chromecast with Google TV devices in the United States.

The most noticeable change is the transition from rectangular to circular icons in the ‘Your apps’ section. This alteration allows for more apps to be accommodated horizontally, simplifying navigation and personalisation. Google TV has also introduced "Reorder" and "Add apps" buttons, to enhance user customisation and prioritisation of favourite streaming platforms.

Google has also introduced a distinct icon for free channels within the ‘Your apps’ section. Users can now access live streaming channels without a subscription directly from this icon, offering instant access to news, movies, and sports coverage. Moreover, the revamped design ensures that users can easily locate their preferred apps, minimising the need for manual searches.

While Chromecast with Google TV users are already experiencing these updates, Google assures that the redesign will gradually extend to all compatible devices over the coming months. Users with Google TV-enabled TVs may need to await updates from their respective manufacturers.

Despite ongoing recommendations and advertisements, this update promises a smoother navigation experience and a cleaner interface, garnering positive feedback from Google TV enthusiasts.

Published March 8th, 2024 at 13:42 IST

