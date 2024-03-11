×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 11:29 IST

Google confirms market entry of Pixel 8a with improved battery stats

While responding queries in bug tracker page, Google said that the battery statistics are intended for future Pixels, including upcoming Pixel 8a.

Reported by: Business Desk
Google Pixel
Google Pixel | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Google Pixel 8a: Google has said that Pixel 8a will see its arrival soon, even as the tech giant gave clarity over the disappearance of a Pixel feature in Pixel 8a’s recent updates. 

In the Android 14 QPR1 update, Google introduced an extension to battery statistics, offering insights into charging cycle counts and battery manufacturing dates. However, users noticed its absence in the March 2024 update for Pixel phones, sparking inquiries.

Advertisement

According to 9to5Android citing Google's response on a bug tracker page, the absence of this feature on existing devices is intentional. It was only intended for future Pixels, including the upcoming Pixel 8a.

Google clarified:

Advertisement

"We only enable this page on Pixel 8a and beyond, so this is Working as Intended (WAI)," said Google. 

This confirmation sheds light on an upcoming feature for future Pixel devices, marking Google's first official acknowledgment of the Pixel 8a's existence.

Advertisement

The reasons behind the feature's appearance on existing Pixels remain unclear, despite its limited usefulness and occasional inaccuracy. However, it hints at the potential for Google to expand and improve battery-related features, possibly including detailed battery health information.

Anticipation mounts for the Pixel 8a's launch, expected within the next few months, with speculation pointing to a debut around Google’s annual developer conference in May.

Advertisement

Published March 11th, 2024 at 11:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

18 hours ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

19 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

19 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

19 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

19 hours ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

19 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

19 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

19 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

19 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 days ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

2 days ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 days ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

2 days ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

2 days ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Naye Bharat Ki Tasveer': Stunning Video of Dwarka Expressway Goes Viral

    India News6 minutes ago

  2. Bitcoin consolidates above $68,000, ETH eyes to break $4,000

    Business News7 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate Haryana section of Dwarka Expressway Shortly

    India News8 minutes ago

  4. 'He is Wrong,' says Netanyahu in Response to Biden's Criticism

    World8 minutes ago

  5. Won't Leave Chhindwara In Any Condition, Says Kamal Nath | LIVE

    Lok Sabha Elections8 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo