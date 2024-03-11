Advertisement

Google Pixel 8a: Google has said that Pixel 8a will see its arrival soon, even as the tech giant gave clarity over the disappearance of a Pixel feature in Pixel 8a’s recent updates.

In the Android 14 QPR1 update, Google introduced an extension to battery statistics, offering insights into charging cycle counts and battery manufacturing dates. However, users noticed its absence in the March 2024 update for Pixel phones, sparking inquiries.

According to 9to5Android citing Google's response on a bug tracker page, the absence of this feature on existing devices is intentional. It was only intended for future Pixels, including the upcoming Pixel 8a.

Google clarified:

"We only enable this page on Pixel 8a and beyond, so this is Working as Intended (WAI)," said Google.

This confirmation sheds light on an upcoming feature for future Pixel devices, marking Google's first official acknowledgment of the Pixel 8a's existence.

The reasons behind the feature's appearance on existing Pixels remain unclear, despite its limited usefulness and occasional inaccuracy. However, it hints at the potential for Google to expand and improve battery-related features, possibly including detailed battery health information.

Anticipation mounts for the Pixel 8a's launch, expected within the next few months, with speculation pointing to a debut around Google’s annual developer conference in May.