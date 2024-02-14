English
Updated February 14th, 2024 at 14:03 IST

Google launches Android safe browsing for Pixel and Galaxy series

Android Safe Browsing has been in development for several months and was included in a beta version of Google Play Services as early as October 2023.

Business Desk
Android
Android | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Android Safe Browsing: Google is introducing Android safe browsing to safeguard devices against potential threats, alerting users to security risks. Leveraging the SafetyNet Safe Browsing API, this feature identifies URLs flagged as known threats by Google, notifying users before they access potentially harmful links. Users can enable this feature within their security and privacy settings on Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phones.

While Android Safe Browsing is being touted as a new feature, it has been in development for several months and was included in a beta version of Google Play Services as early as October 2023. By using the SafetyNet Safe Browsing API, Android devices not only gain access to Google's threat library but also benefit from battery efficiency, reduced bandwidth usage, and enhanced user privacy.

Google has also reinforced its security measures with improvements in Google Play Protect. This feature now scans sideloaded apps for malware in real time, halting downloads and removing malicious apps from devices as needed. This provides added protection for users who prefer apps not available on the Google Play Store.

Whether users rely on sideloaded apps or are concerned about online security threats, Google's initiatives offer comprehensive protection with minimal effort required from users. With security features easily accessible in device settings, users can benefit from enhanced security without the need for additional cyber protection software. While vigilance against online threats remains essential, Google's advancements aim to provide users with peace of mind in their browsing experiences.

Published February 14th, 2024 at 14:03 IST

