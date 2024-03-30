Google promotes Pixel 8 on homepage with ‘Upgrade Now’ prompt

Advertisement

Google promotes Pixel 8: Google is now featuring the Pixel 8 on its Search homepage with an "Upgrade now" advertisement prompt, that marks a new marketing approach, other than the traditional advertising of Google. According to 9to5Google, positioned in the top-right corner, the message touts the Pixel 8's cutting-edge Tensor G3 chip and Google Al, highlighting improved capabilities for smartphone users. The push for Pixel 8 aligns with the recent Gemini Nano development and its integration into the smartphone.

Image credit: 9to5Google

Clicking the prompt redirects users to the Google Store's phone category instead of directly to the Pixel 8 or 8 Pro listings. This promotional effort, featuring the Google logo, typically resembles messages encouraging account sign-ins or security checks, switching to Google Chrome and other such notifications.

Google is promoting the Pixel 8 amid major discounts on both devices, with the Pixel 8 seeing a $200 price reduction and the Pixel 8 Pro discounted by $250 as part of the ongoing Google Store spring sale, which concludes on April 6. The discounts coincide with Google's push to encourage users to consider upgrading to the Pixel 8 series, suggesting a strategic move to boost sales and adoption rates of its latest flagship devices.