RCS support for iPhones: Google has shared a more specific timeframe for when iPhone users can expect support for the cross-platform messaging standard RCS (Rich Communication Services) in the Messages app. Originally announced by Apple in November, the adoption of RCS on the iPhone was slated for a vague timeline in 2024. However, Google's recent announcement narrows this down to the "fall of 2024."

The disclosure was found in a section of the redesigned Google Messages web page and reported by MacRumors, though it has since been removed. According to the information shared, RCS support is set to be integrated into the iPhone with the release of iOS 18. This aligns with Apple's typical pattern of introducing beta versions in June and rolling out the official release in September. If not included in iOS 18, the support is expected to be part of iOS 18.1, likely to launch in October.

The implementation of RCS on the iPhone promises several improvements for users engaging in conversations between iPhones and Android smartphones. These improvements include higher-resolution photos and videos, audio messages, typing indicators, read receipts, Wi-Fi messaging, and enhanced group chat functionalities.

iPhone users will gain the ability to exit group conversations involving Android users, aligning with the features already available in iMessage and various third-party messaging applications like WhatsApp and Telegram.

RCS support on the iPhone marks a major step towards bridging the feature gap between iOS and Android devices, adding to the messaging experience for users across platforms.