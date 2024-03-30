×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 13:51 IST

Google shares timeline for RCS Support on iPhone

The implementation of RCS on the iPhone promises several improvements for users engaging in conversations between iPhones and Android devices.

Reported by: Business Desk
iPhone user
Representative | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

RCS support for iPhones: Google has shared a more specific timeframe for when iPhone users can expect support for the cross-platform messaging standard RCS (Rich Communication Services) in the Messages app. Originally announced by Apple in November, the adoption of RCS on the iPhone was slated for a vague timeline in 2024. However, Google's recent announcement narrows this down to the "fall of 2024."

The disclosure was found in a section of the redesigned Google Messages web page and reported by MacRumors, though it has since been removed. According to the information shared, RCS support is set to be integrated into the iPhone with the release of iOS 18. This aligns with Apple's typical pattern of introducing beta versions in June and rolling out the official release in September. If not included in iOS 18, the support is expected to be part of iOS 18.1, likely to launch in October.

Advertisement

The implementation of RCS on the iPhone promises several improvements for users engaging in conversations between iPhones and Android smartphones. These improvements include higher-resolution photos and videos, audio messages, typing indicators, read receipts, Wi-Fi messaging, and enhanced group chat functionalities. 

iPhone users will gain the ability to exit group conversations involving Android users, aligning with the features already available in iMessage and various third-party messaging applications like WhatsApp and Telegram.

Advertisement

RCS support on the iPhone marks a major step towards bridging the feature gap between iOS and Android devices, adding to the messaging experience for users across platforms.

Advertisement

Published March 30th, 2024 at 13:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

US inflation moderates, consumer spending supports economy

US economy

a few seconds ago
Women Footballers Accuse Drunken AIFF Official of Assaulting Them in Hotel Room

Women Footballers Accuse

2 minutes ago
A special cell of the Delhi Police reached Patiala House court with chargesheet in NewsClick case with to submit its 8,000-page chargesheet

NewsClick Probe Deepens

3 minutes ago
Football Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr vs Al-Tai Live

4 minutes ago
Saina Nehwal

Nehwal Slams Congress

6 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya

MI on Hardik Pandya

8 minutes ago
Grok

xAI's Grok 1.5

9 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi, Amit Shah Among 40 Star Campaigners of BJP in Karnataka

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

9 minutes ago
Saina Nehwal

Saina Nehwal lashes out

9 minutes ago
AI chips

New export regulations

13 minutes ago
Mines

Govt issue notice

13 minutes ago
Rioters Vandalise KFC Outlet, Set It on Fire in Pakistan

KFC Outlet Vandalised

16 minutes ago
Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH's form threatens GT

18 minutes ago
petrol

What It Will Cost Now

20 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu is all set to present the Bharat Ratna Awards at the Rashtrapati Bhawan today

Bharat Ratna 2024 Today

21 minutes ago
Netflix

Netflix big bet

22 minutes ago
Daniel Balaji

Daniel Balaji Dies At 48

26 minutes ago
Harry Kane

Is Harry Kane fit?

27 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'We hope to change the record,' says Punjab Kings Bowling Coach

    Sports 15 hours ago

  2. New York Strikers Set for an action packed calendar year

    Sports 15 hours ago

  3. Power Failure: South Mumbai Plunge Into Darkness For Second Day in a Row

    India News15 hours ago

  4. BJP's LS Candidate Stages Road Blockade Over Detention of Party Workers

    India News15 hours ago

  5. Bride Goes Viral For Uncanny Resemblance With Radhika Merchant

    Entertainment17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo