Advertisement

Honor Magic 6 Pro launched: Chinese tech giant Honor launched its latest Magic 6 Pro smartphone globally, on Sunday with an experimental eye-tracking AI feature that enables users to remotely control their vehicles simply by looking at their phone screen.

The feature, already accessible in China, is slated for international integration as Honor expands its commercial reach beyond its home market. Formerly a subsidiary of Huawei Technologies, Honor transitioned to ownership under state-owned Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology Co in November 2020, marking its first global smartphone release outside of China.

Advertisement

In anticipation of the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona commencing Monday, tech and telecom companies are unveiling new offerings, with a focus on generative AI to invigorate smartphone sales. While the potential of AI excites the industry, concerns regarding its legal and ethical implications persist among experts.

Competing with industry giants like Apple and Oppo for a share of China's smartphone market, Honor is also integrating the LlaMA 2 large language model (LLM), akin to ChatGPT, into its devices for enhanced user experiences.

Advertisement

According to the International Data Corporation, in 2023, Apple commanded a 17.3 per cent market share in China, closely followed by Honor at 17.1 per cent.

In addition to the smartphone launch, Honor introduced its MagicBook Pro 16 laptop on Sunday. Featuring an AI-powered feature, users can seamlessly transfer applications, such as messaging apps, between devices, exemplifying Honor's commitment to innovative synergy in the AI era, as stated by CEO George Zhao.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)