Updated April 12th, 2024 at 18:16 IST

Huawei teases new high-end model after Mate 60 series success

Registered customers will receive notifications regarding the phone's specifications and colour options in due course.

Reported by: Business Desk
Huawei sales rise
Representative | Image:Huawei
Huawei’s new smartphone: Huawei has initiated a process for customers to express interest in an upcoming smartphone model, fueling speculation about the imminent release of the next iteration of its prestigious P series phones. Following its re-entry into the premium smartphone market with the Mate 60 series last year, hailed by state media as a victory over US sanctions, Huawei's expected launch of the P70, rumoured to feature an advanced domestically-produced chip, has garnered attention.

Known for its sophisticated cameras and elegant design, Huawei's P series stands out, while the Mate series, also premium, focuses on performance and business functionalities. Despite the absence of phone-related announcements at a recent product launch, interested buyers at Huawei stores in Beijing were able to register for updates on the new phone without any upfront payment.

Registered customers will receive notifications regarding the phone's specifications and colour options in due course, according to sales staff, although Huawei declined to comment on the matter. The launch of the Mate 60, notably during a visit by US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to China, was devoid of prior advertising or specification disclosures, adding an element of mystery and excitement for consumers.

Analysts attribute Huawei's strategy to maintaining a low profile amid US-China trade tensions while generating anticipation around product launches. However, availability constraints, similar to those experienced with the Mate 60, are expected for the P70. Production limitations and the need to prioritise manufacturing of artificial intelligence chips have reportedly led to slowed Mate 60 production, according to sources.

(With Reuters inputs)

Published April 12th, 2024 at 18:16 IST

