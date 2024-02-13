English
Updated February 13th, 2024 at 13:20 IST

iPhone 16 to feature longest-ever battery, better camera

Despite the incremental size adjustment, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to maintain a sleek profile, albeit with slightly larger bezels compared to rivals.

Business Desk
Apple India revenue record
Apple India revenue record | Image:Apple BKC
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
iPhone 16 rumours: Rumors from Korea suggest that the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max could set a new benchmark for battery life among iPhones. Supply chain sources, as reported by the Naver user ‘yeux1122,’ indicate several key improvements expected in the high-end iPhone model.

Another update is the reported increase in display size from 6.1 to 6.3 inches, facilitating improved optical zoom capabilities attributed to internal changes and a slightly larger chassis. This adjustment aligns with Apple's ongoing efforts to improve camera performance, potentially incorporating the tetraprism 5x telephoto camera introduced in the previous iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Despite the incremental size adjustment, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to maintain a sleek profile, albeit with slightly larger bezels compared to rival models like Samsung's Galaxy S24. Notably, the device is anticipated to house a similarly sized or even larger battery than its predecessor, potentially contributing to extended battery life.

Crucially, improved power consumption across various components is anticipated to further optimise energy efficiency in the iPhone 16 Pro Max. MacRumors suggest that the device may surpass the impressive 29-hour battery life boasted by the current iPhone 15 Pro Max, potentially surpassing the 30-hour milestone for the first time in iPhone history.

Although initial reports indicate only a marginal 5 per cent increase in battery capacity, potential efficiency gains in other areas could amplify overall battery performance. Additionally, rumours suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro models will maintain 8GB of memory, with Apple reportedly refining the manufacturing process for the device's titanium frame to enhance durability while reducing production costs.

Anticipation is mounting for the iPhone 16 lineup, with expectations high for its official unveiling later this year. As consumers eagerly await further details, these rumours offer tantalising glimpses into the potential advancements awaiting iPhone enthusiasts in the upcoming generation.

Published February 13th, 2024 at 13:20 IST

