Is MacBook Air (M3) ready for the ‘AI era’?

Advertisement

AI for MacBook Air M3: Apple has launched its new MacBook powered by the latest M3 chip and promoting it as the ‘world’s best consumer laptop for AI.’ The tech giant, that have remained relatively silent about the integration of AI in its products, is now focusing on realigning its strategy with the AI bandwagon.

The new MacBook Air M3 claims to use the AI performance of its neural engine to deliver smart macOS features including AI camera features, real-time speech-to-text, and a smart visual understanding.

Advertisement

Today, when Apple is reaching out to Google and OpenAI to integrate the generative AI models for its flagship iPhone series, the question arises if the MacBook Air M3 is ready for the AI era. Here is a detailed report on what makes the new MacBook better than its predecessors and what features it offers to the end user.

How is Apple’s MacBook Air M3 better?

The M3 chip enables the new MacBook Air to deliver high efficiency and power-packed performance. With an 8-core CPU, up to a 10-core GPU, and support for up to 24GB of unified memory, the M3 chip ensures extremely fast single-core performance. Comparatively, the new MacBook Air is reported to be up to 60 per cent faster than its M1 predecessor and a staggering 13 times faster than Intel-based models.

M3 chip integration also helps to improve everyday productivity but also improves efficiency for demanding tasks such as photo and video editing and software development. Moreover, with a focus on gaming, Apple has also introduced a 10-core integrated GPU facilitating hardware-accelerated mesh shading and ray tracing.

Advertisement

The new MacBook Air also offers up to 18 hours of usage on a single charge, crossing the battery life of its Intel-based predecessors by up to six hours. This ensures uninterrupted productivity and entertainment for users on the go.

Additionally, the new MacBook Air introduces support for up to two external displays, providing users with enhanced multitasking capabilities and productivity. Coupled with its sleek and lightweight design, stunning Liquid Retina display, and a range of vibrant colour options, the MacBook Air remains a hallmark of portability and style in the laptop market.

Advertisement

Is MacBook M3 ready for AI era?

Apple has gradually integrated AI into its MacBook lineup but this is not something to be surprised by. Apple introduced its first neural engine in the iPhone X in 2017 and the new MacBook Air M3 is packed with the potential to incorporate larger and more efficient neural engines.

Advertisement

“MacBook Air with M3 leverages the incredible AI performance of the Neural Engine to deliver intelligent macOS features that enhance productivity and creativity, including powerful camera features, real-time speech-to-text and visual understanding,” the company states.

With subsequent releases, including the adoption of Apple-designed M1 and M3 chips, AI capabilities have only become better. AI improvements in the next-gen MacBook are subtle yet impactful, as seen in applications like Pixelmator Pro, which preserves image detail when resolution is increased.

Advertisement

Apple also claims that with access to a broad ecosystem of apps that deliver advanced AI features, users can do everything from checking their homework with AI Math Assistance in Goodnotes to automatically enhancing photos in Pixelmator Pro.

While AI has the potential to change personal computing, Apple is currently focusing more on refining traditional MacBook attributes: performance, battery life, display quality, and portability.