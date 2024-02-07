Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 29th, 2024 at 19:44 IST

Lava, Qubo rule customer ratings in India, at par with global peers: Techarc

The report studies ratings by 25 brands across 35 different product categories on e-commerce platform Amazon and Flipkart in December.

Business Desk
Smartphone
Smartphone | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
At par with the world: Lava and Qubo are garnering high ratings as the domestic smart electronics companies like compete head-on with their global peers in terms of brand acceptance, according to market analysis firm Techarc. 

In a study of ratings received by 25 brands across 35 different product categories on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart in December, Realme and Redmi scored an average rating of 4.3, while that of Lava was 4.2 - close to the industry benchmark, as per the study.

Notably, Lava scored a higher ratio of ratings between 4 and 5 at 90.2 per cent, as compared to the global brands with 75.8 per cent of its consumer ratings scoring 4 or 5.

Hero group firm Qubo was analysed in the Internet of Things category, with its 4.1 ratings surpassing the industry average of 4. However, the global counterparts of the company had a higher proportion of 4 and 5 ratings.

In terms of wearables, Indian brands were below the industry benchmark compared to their global counterparts brands like Realme, Redmi, OPPO, OnePlus Nord, etc.

"While the industry benchmark of ratings is 4.2, Indian brands Noise and Boult Audio got a rating of 4.1, followed by Boat and PTron at 4.0. Brands including Mivi, Gizmore and Number had an average weighted rating of 3.9 in this category," Techarc said.

Lava led the tally among the domestic brands in smart electronics with 4.2 weighted average customer ratings on e-commerce platforms, which was followed by Qubo at 4.1, as per the study.

"There is not a strong correlation, but one can see that brands like Lava and Qubo which have invested in end-to-end product design and development within the country, as much as the technology value chain allows, have secured the top rankings across the domestic smart electronics brand in terms of customer ratings," the report said.

The firm did not include Apple and Samsung wearables in the study as it believes these brands are for a different cohort of users, whereas the Indian brands selling wearables target a mass segment of users.

(With PTI inputs)

Published January 29th, 2024 at 19:44 IST

