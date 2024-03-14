Advertisement

Lenovo has just launched three new smartphones - Lenovo A6 Note, Lenovo K10 Note and Lenovo Z6 Pro. These are priced at Rs 7999, Rs 13999, and Rs 33999 respectively. Lenovo stated that it has targeted these devices at millennials. USP of these smartphones is their stock Android experiences.

Lenovo A6 Note

The Lenovo A6 Note, on its part, features key technical specifications such as a 4000mAh battery that is claimed to last for up to 2 days packed in an elegant unibody design. Lenovo A6 Note also comes with a 6.09-inch dewdrop display along with a stunning 13MP + 2MP Dual AI rear camera with f/2.0 and a 5MP AI selfie camera for selfies. In terms of security, this smartphone comes with a fingerprint as well as face unlock which helps in unlocking the phone in just 0.3 seconds. This 88% screen to body ratio smartphone also runs (under-the-hood) a MediaTek P22 Octa-Core processor that is clocked at 2.0 GHz.

Lenovo K10 Note