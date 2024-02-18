English
Updated February 18th, 2024 at 13:07 IST

Luxury airline Beond to offer Apple Vision Pro to its passengers

Apple's inclusion of a Travel mode in visionOS further increases the appeal of the Apple Vision Pro headsets for air travellers.

Beond Airline
Beond Airline | Image:Beond
Apple Vision Pro in Airline: Luxury airline Beond has revealed its plans to offer select passengers Apple Vision Pro headsets to improve its inflight entertainment experience. Beond positions itself as a premium leisure airline, with its base in the Maldives aims to enrich the travelling experience of its customers by including Apple’s Vision Pro, the costliest VR headset in the world, which will allow the users to watch movies, play games, and connect their Mac devices to work comfortably while flying. 

According to Beond's Chairman and CEO, Tero Taskila, the inclusion of Apple Vision Pro headsets will change the inflight entertainment landscape. Taskila said, “In addition to our existing and ever-growing library of inflight content such as movies and games, Beond will showcase stunning resort destinations and activities in the Maldives. We are working now with partners in the Maldives to prepare truly amazing footage. The inflight experience will build anticipation for passengers before they arrive in the Maldives. Offering the Apple Vision Pro is another step in our vision of delivering a premium travel experience to our customers.”

Image credit: Apple

Taskila underlined the airline's commitment to delivering a premium travel experience, from the moment passengers step on board until they reach their destination. Beond is collaborating with partners in the Maldives to create truly awe-inspiring content that will enhance passengers' anticipation as they journey to their tropical getaway.

The airline aims to debut this experience starting in July 2024. Apple's inclusion of a Travel mode in visionOS further increases the appeal of the Apple Vision Pro headsets for air travellers. This feature stabilises visuals, enabling passengers to enjoy movies and other content on a virtual screen, enhancing privacy and comfort during long-haul flights.

Beond's announcement comes on the heels of its successful launch of commercial passenger services from key cities like Munich, Zurich, and Riyadh to Malé, Maldives in 2023. The airline's expansion plans include introducing flights from Milan, Dubai, and Bangkok to the Maldives in mid-2024, all featuring lay-flat seating configurations for ultimate comfort and luxury.

Published February 18th, 2024 at 13:07 IST

