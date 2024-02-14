Advertisement

Vision Pro vs Quest 3: After trying Apple’s latest VR headset Vision Pro, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg made comparisons between Vision Pro and Meta Quest 3 in an Instagram video shared from his official handle. In the video Zuckerberg asserts that Meta's headset offers not only a better price but also a better pack of features that make it a top choice in the VR headset market.

Zuckerberg outlined several reasons why he believes the Quest 3 outperforms Apple's offering:

Passthrough quality: Zuckerberg claims the Quest 3 provides high-quality passthrough with large screens akin to the Vision Pro. Recording the video on Quest 3, Zuckerberg also showed multiple tabs opened on the device and underlined that Quest can perform similar functions with the same efficiency when compared to Apple’s Vision Pro.

Cost: The Quest 3 is significantly more affordable, priced at $500 which is $3,000 less than Apple’s Vision Pro.

Comfort: Zuckerberg said the Quest 3 is much lighter and more comfortable, weighing 120 grams less than the Vision Pro. He also said that Quest 3 makes it easier to move around while wearing it due to the lack of wires.

Display: After trying Apple’s Vision Pro, Zuckerberg acknowledged that Apple’s VR headset has a better resolution which is ‘great,’ however, he underlined the tradeoffs that Apple made to attain the high resolution, sacrificing comfort and ergonomics. He said that Quest 3 comes with a wider field of view and a ‘slightly’ brighter screen that gives a crisper experience when compared to the Vision Pro's motion blur.

Controllers: Talking about the controllers that come with Quest 3 Zuckerberg said that precision controllers and hand tracking both are available are available for Quest 3 which is not the case for a much costlier Vision Pro. Zuckerberg asserted that even though hand tracking can come in handy, controllers make it much easier to interact with mixed reality and give better control in many day-to-day tasks.

Content Library: Zuckerberg claimed that Quest 3 features a deeper and more immersive content library, allowing users to enjoy YouTube and Xbox games.

He also underlined Meta's commitment to an open model and expressed confidence that Meta's devices will lead the market. The Meta Quest 3, launched in October, features two 2K LCD panels, weighs 515 grams, and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chipset with 8GB RAM. Meta has released several headsets, including the Oculus Quest and Quest 2, with plans for future iterations.

Meanwhile, MacRumours suggest Apple's next-generation headset will be more affordable, aligning with CEO Tim Cook's vision of ‘tomorrow's technology today.’