English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 14:24 IST

Mark Zuckerberg compares Apple Vision Pro with Meta Quest 3

Meta's Quest 3 is Mark Zuckerberg's value-led claim to fame. The Meta chief's Apple Vision Pro vs Quest 3 comparison is helping answer curious tech queries.

Anirudh Trivedi
Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro | Image:Apple
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Vision Pro vs Quest 3: After trying Apple’s latest VR headset Vision Pro, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg made comparisons between Vision Pro and Meta Quest 3 in an Instagram video shared from his official handle. In the video Zuckerberg asserts that Meta's headset offers not only a better price but also a better pack of features that make it a top choice in the VR headset market. 

Advertisement

Zuckerberg outlined several reasons why he believes the Quest 3 outperforms Apple's offering:

Passthrough quality: Zuckerberg claims the Quest 3 provides high-quality passthrough with large screens akin to the Vision Pro. Recording the video on Quest 3, Zuckerberg also showed multiple tabs opened on the device and underlined that Quest can perform similar functions with the same efficiency when compared to Apple’s Vision Pro. 

Advertisement

Cost: The Quest 3 is significantly more affordable, priced at $500 which is $3,000 less than Apple’s Vision Pro. 

Comfort: Zuckerberg said the Quest 3 is much lighter and more comfortable, weighing 120 grams less than the Vision Pro. He also said that Quest 3 makes it easier to move around while wearing it due to the lack of wires.

Advertisement

Display: After trying Apple’s Vision Pro, Zuckerberg acknowledged that Apple’s VR headset has a better resolution which is ‘great,’ however, he underlined the tradeoffs that Apple made to attain the high resolution,  sacrificing comfort and ergonomics. He said that Quest 3 comes with a wider field of view and a ‘slightly’ brighter screen that gives a crisper experience when compared to the Vision Pro's motion blur.

Controllers: Talking about the controllers that come with Quest 3 Zuckerberg said that precision controllers and hand tracking both are available are available for Quest 3 which is not the case for a much costlier Vision Pro. Zuckerberg asserted that even though hand tracking can come in handy, controllers make it much easier to interact with mixed reality and give better control in many day-to-day tasks. 

Advertisement

Content Library: Zuckerberg claimed that Quest 3 features a deeper and more immersive content library, allowing users to enjoy YouTube and Xbox games. 

He also underlined Meta's commitment to an open model and expressed confidence that Meta's devices will lead the market. The Meta Quest 3, launched in October, features two 2K LCD panels, weighs 515 grams, and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chipset with 8GB RAM. Meta has released several headsets, including the Oculus Quest and Quest 2, with plans for future iterations. 

Advertisement

Meanwhile, MacRumours suggest Apple's next-generation headset will be more affordable, aligning with CEO Tim Cook's vision of ‘tomorrow's technology today.’

Advertisement

Published February 14th, 2024 at 13:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

18 minutes ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

an hour ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

an hour ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

an hour ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

an hour ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

an hour ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

4 hours ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

15 hours ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

16 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Ananya Panday

Janhvi-Ananya Spotted

16 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Flaunts Style

16 hours ago
SK21

Sai Movie Teaser Is Out

16 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Snapped

16 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Quirky Workout

17 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi At An Event

17 hours ago
Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Poses For Paps

17 hours ago
Actor Ajith

Ajith's Tribute To Vetri

17 hours ago
Ferrari

Ferrari unveils new car

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nazara Tech’s Nodwin Gaming acquires UAE’s Ninja Global

    Tech 6 minutes ago

  2. Kerala FIFTY FIFTY FF-84 WEDNESDAY Lottery Lucky Draw OUT

    Info8 minutes ago

  3. Metallic Mayhem, Mob Wife And Other Trends That Ruled The NYFW Runway

    Lifestyle11 minutes ago

  4. BPL live streaming: How to watch Bangladesh Premier League

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  5. Randeep Drops Romantic Photos With Wife Lin On 1st Valentine's Day

    Entertainment12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement