Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 23:04 IST

Motorola anticipates doubling India exports, domestic sales in 2024

The mobile devices maker launched its Motorola Edge 50 Pro smartphone.

Reported by: Business Desk
Motorola Edge 50 smartphone
Motorola Edge 50 smartphone | Image:Motorola
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read

Motorola plans to double its exports as well as domestic sales in a bid to be among the top three players in India, according to a senior company official on April 3.

The mobile devices maker launched its Motorola Edge 50 Pro smartphone.

Motorola Asia Pacific Executive Director Prashanth Mani said the company strives to be among top three smartphone brands globally and India is crucial for its market ambitions.

“We have to double our volume to become worldwide number three, the rest of China. In this context India becomes a critical market where we have to be number three.” 

To be number three in India, we have to double our business, he said, adding that for two consecutive years they have doubled their business in the calendar year 2022 and 2023. 

“The key is now to almost double business this year,” Mani said. 

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro will go on sale from April 9 on Flipkart between the Rs 31,999 and Rs 35,999 price range. 

The mobile phone will be priced from Rs 27,999 onwards, after applying offers. 

The company aspires to be a lifestyle tech brand for consumers, Mani said, by providing alternatives of an assortment of colours, providing new technologies for productivity enhancement and enabling AI applications on the devices. 

“We will focus on localisation of smartphones. We have been already doing it but we will go deeper on to component level,” he said.

Emphasising on Pantone, Mani said it is a big story for them as they curate colour, with the association being exclusive for them.

Motorola has ambitions for being among the top three smartphone brands in India in the premium segment (priced in the range of Rs 30,000-50,000) by March 2026 quarter, he added.

(With PTI Inputs)

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 23:04 IST

