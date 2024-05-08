Advertisement

In a tech update, smartphone giant Motorola might be working on the Moto G52 as its specifications have recently surfaced on the internet. Moto G52 is touted to be an entry-level device that could be powered by a Snapdragon SoC, feature a 90Hz display and have multiple configurations when it comes to RAM and storage. Keep reading to know more about the Moto G52 leaked specifications.

Moto G52 leaked specifications

Popular tipster Evan Blass recently informed that the Moto G52 will come with a 6.55-inch pOLED display, with support for a 90Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. It is pertinent to mention here that the Moto G51 launched some time ago had a 120Hz refresh rate, but it featured an LCD display. Under the hood, the smartphone could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC. The chipset can be combined with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

However, the device might come in a lower configuration which will feature 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Blass also claims that the smartphone will feature a 5,000 mAh battery that could last for two days of moderate use and support 18W wired charging. The Moto G52 also has an IP52 dust and splash resistant rating as well. However, that is all the information available about the purported Moto smartphone as of now. Besides, yet another Moto smartphone was leaked recently.

Moto G 5G (2022) specifications leaked

According to a report by Prepp in collaboration with @OnLeaks, the Moto G 5G (2022) will come with a 6.6-inch flat display. Under the hood, the smartphone is said to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset. The processor is parried with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It is said to feature a 5,000 mAh battery that charges over USB Type-C. The smartphone is understood to have a triple rear camera system with a 48MP primary lens, an 8MP secondary lens and a 2MP tertiary lens.

As far as the Moto G52 launch date and Moto G52 expected price is concerned, there are no details as of now. However, more information should surface as the launch of the smartphone comes near. Stay tuned for more updates about the smartphone and other tech news.