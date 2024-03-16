Advertisement

The Oppo 9A (2020) which is a most expected device is now live. This device is hitting India on 16 September. USP of this smartphone is its ultra-wide-angle lens, ultra night mode, and video stability. The smartphone also has a 48MP ultra-wide quad camera on the rear.

The Oppo A9 2020

Oppo India, in an official tweet, has confirmed that the handset would be launched on 16 September on Indian shores. This device is also slated to hit other countries (not confirmed). The camera of the Oppo A9 (2020) also comes with an Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). Check out Oppo’s official tweet below:

Price of the Oppo A9 (2020) could be in the range of Rs 15000 – Rs 16000. The smartphone offers key technical specifications such as:

6.53-inch display

ColorOS 6.1 based on Android Pie firmware

Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP quad rear cameras

16 MP front camera

8GB RAM

128GB internal storage

Internal storage extendable, with MicroSD card (external)

LTE, HSPA, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, microUSB 2.0 connectivity

5000 mAH battery.

Oppo A3s 4GB RAM on a wider reach

In related Oppo news, the Oppo A3S 4GB RAM variant is also live in India. This handset offers specifications such as:

6.2-inch display

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 operating system

Octa-core Snapdragon 450 SoC

Adreno 506 SoC

13 MP + 2 MP dual rear cameras

8 MP front camera

2GB, 3GB, 4GB RAM editions

32GB, 64GB, 16GB internal storage variants; base don RAM

LTE, HSPA, Bluetooth 4.2, WI-Fi, microUSB 2.0 connectivity options

4230mAh Lithium-Ion battery.

