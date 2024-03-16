Updated March 16th, 2024 at 11:19 IST
Much expected Oppo A9 2020 slated to hit India on 16 September
The Oppo 9A (2020) which is a most expected device is now live. This device is hitting India on 16 September. USP of this smartphone is its quad rear cameras.
The Oppo 9A (2020) which is a most expected device is now live. This device is hitting India on 16 September. USP of this smartphone is its ultra-wide-angle lens, ultra night mode, and video stability. The smartphone also has a 48MP ultra-wide quad camera on the rear.
The Oppo A9 2020
Oppo India, in an official tweet, has confirmed that the handset would be launched on 16 September on Indian shores. This device is also slated to hit other countries (not confirmed). The camera of the Oppo A9 (2020) also comes with an Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). Check out Oppo’s official tweet below:
Price of the Oppo A9 (2020) could be in the range of Rs 15000 – Rs 16000. The smartphone offers key technical specifications such as:
6.53-inch display
ColorOS 6.1 based on Android Pie firmware
Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP quad rear cameras
16 MP front camera
8GB RAM
128GB internal storage
Internal storage extendable, with MicroSD card (external)
LTE, HSPA, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, microUSB 2.0 connectivity
5000 mAH battery.
Oppo A3s 4GB RAM on a wider reach
In related Oppo news, the Oppo A3S 4GB RAM variant is also live in India. This handset offers specifications such as:
6.2-inch display
ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 operating system
Octa-core Snapdragon 450 SoC
Adreno 506 SoC
13 MP + 2 MP dual rear cameras
8 MP front camera
2GB, 3GB, 4GB RAM editions
32GB, 64GB, 16GB internal storage variants; base don RAM
LTE, HSPA, Bluetooth 4.2, WI-Fi, microUSB 2.0 connectivity options
4230mAh Lithium-Ion battery.
Published September 10th, 2019 at 17:15 IST