Updated March 14th, 2024 at 13:45 IST

New Haier smart TV comes with Chromecast in-built

Haier has unveiled a new Smart AI-enabled Android LED TV – called the ‘U6900’ Series. USP of this device is its Chromecast-enabled nature. Check out now.

Reported by: Tech Desk
Haier
Haier smart tv | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Haier has unveiled a new Smart AI-enabled Android LED TV – called the ‘U6900’ Series today. The Google-certified Smart TV comes in sizes viz 126cm(50-inches), 139cm(55-inches), 147cm(58-inches) and 165cm(65-inches) and runs the newest Google Android 9.0 (Pie) on top of  AI and Haier’s smart ecosystem. Here, the Google Assistant allows users easy operation – with just a simple press of a button (the mic) to find the latest blockbuster movies and for checking cricket scores.  

The smart TV

Google Assistant could also be used to resort to operations such as dimming the room lights. Another USP of Assistant is its offering of a custom voice assistant system. Haier also claims that with its new smart TVs, users would be able to create a smart IoT hub within their homes – with other smart devices in tandem. With HDR decoding (HDR-10), Haier’s new TV provides 4K Ultra-HD, along with improved brightness and outstanding contrast details. All the models support HDR playback with online streaming, HDMI and USB sources. The picture quality of the TV easily stands out because of the Wide Colour Gamut technology that delivers premium and vivid picture quality. Not only this, with Google’s Chromecast Built-in, users can simply connect their TV and mobile phones to the available Wi-Fi network and seamlessly cast photos, videos, music and stream their favourite content on Haier’s new range of Android TVs. 

The new LED series enables effortless access to many popular streaming services and apps via Google Play Store. With this feature, users can resort to streaming, Live TV and download their favourite apps. The Bluetooth equipped remote control of the TV comes with Google Assistant voice built in button, Hotkeys for Netflix and YouTube. Further, the Android TV remote app is now available both in iOS & Android software that supports easy search, greater control with touchpad gestures and multiplayer gaming abilities. As far as pricing is concerned, the Haier U6900 LED TV line up has a starting price tag of Rs 69999.The maximum pricing – based on the size is Rs 99999. 

Published September 25th, 2019 at 13:28 IST

