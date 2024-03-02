English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 19:03 IST

Nikon partners with NASA for handheld cameras as part of Artemis Moon mission

The Nikon Z 9 which will be used by the Artemis III mission crew returning to the surface of the Moon.

Nikon partners with NASA for Moon Mission
Nikon partners with NASA for Moon Mission | Image:NASA
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Lunar Partnership: Japanese photo-imaging multinational Nikon has joined hands with NASA as part of a Space Act Agreement, outlining their work together to operate in the harsh lunar environment.

The collaboration will begin with Artemis III, wherein Nikon’s mirrorless camera will be used for capturing image and video for the mission, Nikon said in a statement.

Advertisement

Scheduled for September 2026 in NASA’s Orion spacecraft, the expedition marks the crew’s first human landing on the Moon since 1972.

The 2026 mission is also special for marking the first time a woman would walk on the surface of Earth’s satellite.

Advertisement

“The camera will be the first mirrorless handheld camera used on the Moon, designed for capturing imagery in low-light environments. Prior to Artemis missions, the camera will be used at the International Space Station to demonstrate its capabilities,” NASA said in a blogpost.

Nikon said its engineers are working closely with NASA for developing solutions that can work in lunar vacuum, in a surface marred with temperature swings and cosmic radiation which can damage electrical components.

Advertisement

Nikon will also support vacuum thermal testing and simulations to maintain operational status even as it is 3,83,000 kilometres away from Earth.

Additionally, it will have a custom grip for astronauts including common controls like shutter release, playback and still/video capture switching.

Advertisement

The camera will also feature a “thermal blanket” created by NASA, akin to the ones used by astronauts of the International Space Station.

Other features in the camera include noise reduction to lower shutter speeds, changes in the file naming sequence and default settings and controls optimised for outward missions.

Advertisement

The in-camera communication control has also been changed to simplify the astronaut’s workflow and reduce power consumption while sending space to Earth.

Nikon said its cameras have been used by NASA and space agencies for the past 50 years, starting from the Apollo 15 mission.

Advertisement

For scientific research aboard the International Space Station, the space agency has collaborated with the cameramaker since 1999 through Nikon cameras (Nikon F5) and NIKKOR lenses.

Advertisement

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 19:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

2 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 hours ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

2 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

2 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

2 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

2 hours ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

2 hours ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

3 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

3 hours ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

19 hours ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

a day ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Festivities

    Videos11 minutes ago

  2. Vickat, Mark Zuckerberg Dress Up For Jungle-themed Pre-wedding Bash

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  3. WPL 2024 Live Score: RCB vs MI

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  4. NIA Arrests Conspirator in RSS leader R Rudresh's Murder Case | LIVE

    India News12 minutes ago

  5. BJP's First List of Candidates for Lok Sabha 2024 Includes 34 Ministers

    India News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo