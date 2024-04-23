Nikon releases My Nikon app to improve overall camera experience

Advertisement

My Nikon App: Nikon India has released its latest application named, "My Nikon" app, designed to improve user engagement and service provision for its users. The dedicated app offers a series of features designed to meet the needs of Nikon camera users. The "My Nikon" app offers seamless access to a range of services and benefits including connecting with mentors and Nikon influencers participating in workshops, earning loyalty points, and redeeming rewards.

Using this application, users can also find easy navigation to retail stores and service centres while also sharing the latest offers and personalised recommendations to the users. Users can also track AMC status and receive timely notifications regarding the warranty expiration of their products.

Sajjan Kumar, Managing Director of Nikon India said, “Nikon India has always prioritised customer satisfaction and strives to deliver the best-in-class experience. The intuitive features of the app enable seamless connectivity with the brand, providing customers with access to everything they need. We continuously strive to understand our customers' evolving needs and enhance their overall experience."

Moreover, users can showcase their photography and videography skills, engage with a broader community, and connect with Nikon Z Creators on the application.

The My Nikon App is set to be available for download on April 19, 2024, for both iOS and Android users, with its diverse features and tools for camera enthusiasts.