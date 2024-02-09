Advertisement

Mirrorless camera in space: Nikon's flagship full-frame mirrorless camera, the Z 9, has made its way to the International Space Station (ISS). The camera, along with multiple NIKKOR Z lenses, was launched aboard the Cygnus cargo spacecraft as part of NASA's 20th Northrop Grumman commercial resupply services mission.

Replacing the current inventory of Nikon D6 and D5 digital SLR cameras on the space station, the Z 9 uses the latest mirrorless technology. Nikon's cameras and lenses have a long history with NASA, dating back to the Apollo 15 mission over 50 years ago.

The Z 9's physically unmodified design ensures that both space station crew members and regular consumers have access to the same build quality. However, Nikon engineers collaborated with NASA to develop custom firmware tailored to the unique challenges of space exploration. These modifications include enhanced noise reduction and optimised file naming sequences to withstand cosmic radiation and simplify the astronauts' workflow.

Accompanying the Z 9 are over 15 NIKKOR Z lenses, including super-telephoto and macro options, along with 15 FTZ II adapters. The deployment of the Z 9 and NIKKOR Z lenses on the ISS marks an advancement in space photography and research capabilities.