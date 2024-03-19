Advertisement

Pay through watch: Wearables brand Noise has partnered with Airtel Payments Bank and Mastercard to launch the Airtel Payments Bank Smart Watch for expanding the net of contactless payments.



The partnership, which conjures finance with technology, aims to revolutionise payments in India with a Tap-and-Pay feature for transactions directly via the smartwatch.



Using the smartwatch, a customer will be able to make transactions upto Rs 25,000 per day.



The smart watch will empower Airtel Payments Bank’s customers to do more with their wearable, the company said in a statement.



Airtel Payments Bank smartwatch has an NFC chip supported by the Mastercard network for supporting contactless payments at retail outlets, POS terminals, and various other touchpoints.



Ganesh Ananthanarayanan, COO, Airtel Payments Bank said the smartwatch revolutionises how customers engage in contactless payments, and can make effortless transactions without carrying their cards or using their phone for small payments.

Owning the smartwatch

Existing Airtel Payments Bank users can purchase the smartwatch from the Airtel Thanks App.

New users, meanwhile, must open a digital bank account with the Airtel Payments Bank through the app.



They can then activate the watch by linking it to their savings bank account via the Thanks App.



To use the payments feature, they simply need to tap the watch on Point of Sale (POS) machines.

Features

The smartwatch has a 1.85-inch square dial, 10 days of battery life and s available in three colours - black, grey and blue.



It also offers access to over 150 cloud-based watch faces and supports 130 different sports modes.



With an IP68 water resistance, it can withstand water exposure. The watch features a TFT LCD with 550 nits brightness.

It is available for purchase on the Airtel Thanks App at Rs 2,999.

